Realme GT Neo 4 to launch in India soon, listed on company’s website

Realme has been teasing the upcoming launch of Realme GT Neo 3T in India soon. But an exact launch date is still not revealed by the company. Now seems like the company is also prepping up to launch Realme GT Neo 4 in the country soon.

The Realme GT Neo 4 has now been listed on Realme India and China websites. It suggests the phone’s launch in these countries soon. The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

As of now, Realme has not made any official announcement about the Realme GT Neo 4 launch in India. We need to wait for the company to officially announce something for this upcoming launch. But before Realme GT Neo 4, the company will first launch Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in the latest AskMadhav episode on YouTube has revealed that the GT Neo 3T will debut and go on sale in August in India. However, he did not reveal the exact launch date of the phone. So we can expect the phone to launch in the country this month.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The phone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Moving on, for photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, according to Realme, it takes around 12 minutes to go from zero to 80 percent. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS.