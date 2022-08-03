Realme GT Neo 3T India launch timeline officially teased

Realme launched Realme GT Neo 3T for the global market in June this year. Now it seems like the GT Neo 3T will launch in India as early as this month.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in the latest AskMadhav episode on YouTube has revealed that the GT Neo 3T will debut and go on sale in August in India. However, he did not reveal the exact launch date of the phone. So we can expect the phone to launch in the country this month.

The support page for the Realme GT Neo 3T also appeared on Realme India’s website earlier in June. It was speculated at that time that it may debut by June end or early July. But till now, the company has not launched the phone in India.

Reports say that the Realme GT Neo 3T will come in three variants: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GBR AM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It will be available in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colours.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The phone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Moving on, for photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, according to Realme, it takes around 12 minutes to go from zero to 80 percent. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS.