Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition tipped to launch in India soon

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition was announced in China in May this year. Now the GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition is also said to launch in India.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition will make its debut in India. However, he did not reveal an exact launch date. The specifications of the smartphone are the same as the Realme GT Neo 3, but the skin is different.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto edition is priced at 2799 Yuan (approx. Rs 32,250) for a single 12GB+ 256GB variant. It is expected to be priced similarly in India.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto edition

Realme has collaborated with a popular Japanese series of anime and manga named Naruto. The new edition brings a dedicated Naruto-based theme which is a popular animated character. Realme has used new colour tones for this special edition variant with Ninja-theme of the Naruto manga anime.

The Naruto branding is inscribed at the bottom right of the large camera module at the top of the phone. Notably, the camera module is also designed differently with a greyish metallic finish. In addition to the changed design language, the new GT Neo 3 special edition phone also comes with Naruto-inspired accessories as well. There is a limited edition Hokage inspired Power adaptor with the new edition.

Recently, Realme GT NEO (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder was launched in India at 42,999. Its target audience is Marvel fans in India, and to impress them, the smartphone comes loaded with customised Thor: Love and Thunder-themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and a sim card tray pin.

The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes in a single 12GB +256GB storage variant. It is available in blue and can be purchased from Flipkart, realme.com and realme stores.