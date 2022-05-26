Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto edition goes official

Realme launched Realme GT Neo 3 its flagship GT smartphone series in India some time back. Now the company has announced another GT Neo 3 model called as the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto edition is priced at 2799 Yuan (approx. Rs 32,250) for a single 12GB+ 256GB variant.

The collaboration is with a popular Japanese series of anime and manga named Naruto. The new edition brings a dedicated Naruto-based theme which is a popular animated character. Realme has used new colour tones for this special edition variant with Ninja-theme of the Naruto manga anime.

The Naruto branding is inscribed at the bottom right of the large camera module at the top of the phone. Notably, the camera module is also designed differently with a greyish metallic finish. In addition to the changed design language, the new GT Neo 3 special edition phone also comes with Naruto-inspired accessories as well. There is a limited edition Hokage inspired Power adaptor with the new edition.

The specifications of the smartphone are the same as the Realme GT Neo 3, but the skin is different. As of now, Realme has not yet confirmed its plans to launch the GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition in India and other markets.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Specs

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, there is a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The handset is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

As for the optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The device is fueled by a 4500mAh battery and supports 150W UltraDart fast charging technology (150W model). Lastly, the phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.