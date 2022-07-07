Realme GT NEO (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder launched – Breaches Rs 40,000 price tag

Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor has been launched today for 42,999. Its target audience is Marvel fans in India, and to impress them, the smartphone comes loaded with customised Thor: Love and Thunder-themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and a sim card tray pin.

Realme GT NEO (150W) Thor Availability

The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes in a single 12GB +256GB storage variant. It will be available in blue and can be purchased from Flipkart, realme.com and realme stores.

It will go on sale on July 13 2022 and the customer who pre-books it can get a discount of INR 3000 on prepaid orders from today.

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition – specs and features

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition is the same as the Realme GT Neo 3.

It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition carries a triple rear camera setup – 50MP + 8MP ultrawide lens + 2MP acro. The 50-megapixel shooter is Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens that includes optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It has a 4500mAh battery along with a 150-watt charging solution.

Upcoming Realme Smartphone

Realme is expected to launch GT 2 Master Explorer Edition on July 12 in China. It will sport Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and have 12 GB of RAM.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will have a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will have a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, another 50MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. At the front, it should have a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The upcoming Realme smartphone may have a 4,960mAh battery unit and 100W fast charging.