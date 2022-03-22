Realme GT Neo 3 announced with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W charging

Realme has announced the GT Neo 3 smartphone in China today, which comes with the latest Dimensity 8100 SoC from MediaTek. Realme is offering the smartphone in two variants where one model has 80W fast charging support while the other one supports 150W charging.

The GT Neo 3 with 80W fast charging is available for CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 24,000) for the 6GB/128GB trim, CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 27,500) for the 8GB/128GB model, and CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 31,100) for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The Realme GT Neo 3 was also announced with 150W charging which is available for CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 31,100) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,500) for the 12GB/256GB model. The device comes in Purple, Grey, and Silver colourways. The handset will be up for pre-orders starting today, with sales beginning from March 30th.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The handset is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The GT Neo 3 150W version comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Meanwhile, 80W variant of the GT Neo 3 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, GT Mode 3.0, and VC liquid cooling.