Realme GT Neo 3 and GT 2 confirmed to debut in India soon, flagship store opening in Ahmedabad

Realme launched the company’s flagship GT 2 Pro phone and few products in India yesterday including Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 and others. At the end of the event, it was confirmed that Realme GT Neo 3 and GT 2 are launching in India soon.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, India and Europe has posted a teaser that says that world’d first 150W charging is coming to India soon. This confirms that the Realme GT Neo 3 will launch in India soon in the country.

Further, he said that the Realme GT 2 will launch in India during the company’s fourth anniversary. This will be celebrated on May 4.

In addition, Realme also announced that it will open the world’s first Realme flagship store in India soon. It will be located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additonally, the display comes with a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper.

Further, the handset is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It is paired with Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Besides, the phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, it has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, Realme GT Neo 3 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart fast charging support and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.