Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Edition could soon launch in India

Realme recently launched a new Limited Edition variant of the GT Neo 2 called the Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Edition in China. Now the same variant could soon launch in India as well.

Realme CMO Francis Wong has teased the Realme GT 2 Neo Dragon Ball Edition India launch on Twitter. He asked the fans if they want the company to launch the new variant in India and Europe as well. While this seems just a question, but we can expect this Edition to launch soon in India.

Have you watched Dragonball and should we launch it in India & Europe? #DragonBallGT #realmeGT pic.twitter.com/0VzbaEHeN1 — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) January 7, 2022

The new Edition comes with a glass back with an orange and blue colour in a matte finish. This will attract fans of Dragon Ball manga series and especially of Goku, the star character. In addition, the phone offers some custom themes and wallpapers along with a special back panel inspired by Goku’s outfit.

Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched back in September in India. Specs-wise, the the new Edition is identical to the original Realme GT Neo 2. The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. It packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. It includes a in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.