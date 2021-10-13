Realme GT Neo 2 launched in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme has today launched Realme GT Neo 2 in India today. The device comes with a 6.62-inch120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery. Alongside, the company has launched the new Green colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Realme GT Neo 2 price

In India, the Realme GT Neo 2 has been announced in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 31,999. The premium variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at Rs 35,999.

The phone comes in Neo Green, Neo Blue, and Neo Black colour options in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores from October 17th.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 2 packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. It includes a in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 162.98 x 75.8 x 8.6mm in dimensions and weighs 199.8g.

Currently, the earbuds are available in three colour options – Closer White, Closer Black, and Closer Gold. Now the Green colour variant will be the fourth colour option for the Realme Buds Air 2.