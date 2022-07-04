HomeNewsRealme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will launch on July 12

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will launch on July 12

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launch date has been set.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Realme gt 2 master explorer edition

Highlights

  • Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will launch on July 12 in China
  • The upcoming Realme device will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • The upcoming Realme smartphone should have up to 12GB RAM

Realme is all set to unveil its next GT-series smartphone – Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition on July 12 in China. The smartphone brand has been teasing the device for a while now and a concrete launch date is now confirmed. The device is positioned in the flagship segment and should sport Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Realme China posted a teaser of the launch of the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition on July 12. Apart from that, the smartphone recently appeared on Geekbench, hinting toward a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM. It has also been spotted on TENAA certification which gave away the rest of the specs of the device.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Specifications

The upcoming GT 2 series device will offer a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device might come with a centered punch hole notch that will house the front camera. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Read More: Realme GT Neo 3 Marvel Edition to launch in India on July 7, storage variants leaked

The device will come pre-loaded with Android 12, as per the Geekbench listing. This should presumably be based on Realme UI 2.0. It will have a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, another 50MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. At the front, it should have a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The upcoming Realme smartphone might be backed with a 4,960mAh battery unit. The rumour mill suggests that it will support 100W fast charging. It will weigh 199grams and measure 161.3 × 74.3 × 8.2mm., per the TENAA listing.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleAsus ROG Phone 6 India launch set for July 5, renders surface
Next articleMoto G42 launched in India with AMOLED display, 50MP triple cameras
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.