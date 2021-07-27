Realme GT Master Edition models, Realme GT 5G might be coming to India

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased Realme GT Master Edition models and Realme GT 5G in India. Out of the four GT series smartphones from Realme, the Realme GT Neo already made its way to India as the Realme X7 Max 5G. But interestingly, the GT Neo has also been teased alongside other phones.

Sheth took to Twitter to ask Realme fans which out of the four phones the company should launch in India. These four models are Realme GT Master Edition, GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT and Realme GT Neo. As mentioned earlier, only one out of these devices has been launched in the country before.

Which of these would you want next to be launched in India?



RT and reply using with #realmeGT & stand a chance to #win one! pic.twitter.com/0zbdfzs8Gv — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 26, 2021

Read More: Realme GT 2 coming soon with Snapdragon 895 SoC

The photo suggests that either the Realme GT Master Edition models or the Realme GT are arriving in India soon. However, a confirmed launch still hasn’t been announced, and it remains unclear whether all of them will be released in the region or only a select few.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Master Exploration Edition has already been launched in China. The smartphone sports a 6.55″ FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it gets a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, with OIS, a 16MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Furthermore, it has a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.

The phone supports 4D game vibration. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging. It will go from 0 to 50% in 12 minutes and fully charge in 32 minutes.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition comes in grey and apricot colours. It starts at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,000) for the 8/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,099 (approx Rs 35,500) for the 12/256GB model.