Realme GT 6 Coming To India Soon: Confirmed

Realme recently debuted the GT 6T in India and confirmed that the GT 7 Pro is also coming to the country at some point later in the year. However, ahead of that, the brand is all set to launch the Realme GT 6 in India alongside other international markets, as confirmed by the CEO of the brand.

Realme founder & CEO Sky Li talked about the return of the GT series smartphones in an interview with Forbes. The upcoming smartphone in the series, dubbed Realme GT 6, is being given the status of a “flagship killer”, denoting it would offer premium-grade features at a relatively affordable price tag.

Meanwhile, Realme Global’s X account posted that “GT series will be launched in Italy, India, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey，Saudi Arabia, and more. This time, we bring realme GT 6 with AI.” This suggests that the brand is working towards bringing the Realme GT 6 to India and the other mentioned countries while the launch could take place as soon as next month.

The Realme GT 6 is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6 which debuted in China earlier this month. Not only that, but the handset will also sport AI features, which are also confirmed to be coming to the Realme GT 6T.

Realme GT 6: Expected Specifications

The GT 6 may sport the same specs as the GT Neo 6. The Realme GT Neo 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT Neo 6 has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT Neo 6 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling.