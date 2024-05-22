  1. Home
Realme GT 6T

₹30,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2780 x 1264 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme GT 6T sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780 x 1264 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gorilla Glass 2 protection, and 6000 nits peak brightness.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 paired up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The 128GB model gets UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on 14 with Realme 5.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 6T has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual LTE, Wi-Fi 6, 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 6T packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling. It is also IP65 rated.

Realme GT 6T Specs

Realme GT 6T Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 22 May, 2024
Price (₹) 30,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Silver, Green

Realme GT 6T Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Glass

Realme GT 6T Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2780 x 1264 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 450

Realme GT 6T Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Realme GT 6T Software

OS & UI Android 14, Realme UI 5.0

Realme GT 6T Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.45 IMX615 sensor

Realme GT 6T Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 120W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme GT 6T Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Realme GT 6T Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP65
