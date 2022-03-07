Realme GT 2 Pro India launch: Everything to know

Realme GT 2 Pro debuted in China in January and was unveiled globally last month. Now, the launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to take place in India, as soon as this month. While the confirmation of the India launch has already been given by the Realme India CEO, other details regarding the launch have now also been tipped.

A report from MySmartPrice, citing tipster Mukul Sharma as source, has revealed the RAM, storage, and colour variants of the GT 2 Pro for the Indian market. The device should be arriving in two variants including 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB trims.

Further, it will be made available in three colour options namely Paper Black, Paper White, and Paper Green. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Realme GT 2 Pro for India. Moreover, it hasn’t been confirmed whether the vanilla Realme GT 2 will also launch in India or not.

The Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Apart from that, Realme is also gearing up to launch Realme 9 5G series in India. The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will be launched in India at 12:30 pm IST on March 10. Realme has also confirmed that the Realme 9 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC. The Realme 9 5G SE will pack MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. The later will also come equipped with a display supporting 144Hz refresh rate.