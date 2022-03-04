Realme 9 5G series launch officially set for March 10 in India

Realme is all set to launch its Realme 9 5G series in the Indian market next week. As per the official announcement, the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE smartphones will be launched in India on March 10.

Realme has taken to Twitter to announce for the upcoming launch of its smartphones. The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will be launched in India at 12:30 pm IST on March 10.

The company has already announced to launch Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 on the same day i.e March 10.

The company has also set up a dedicated microsite for the Realme 9 series on its official Indian website. The page has confirm a few details about the Realme 9 5G series.

Realme has also confirmed that the Realme 9 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC. The Realme 9 5G SE will pack MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. The later will also come equipped with a display supporting 144Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, both phones in the Realme 9 series will feature a 48 MP triple AI camera setup on the back. But there is no information about the other two sensors. Realme 9 5G SE is said to be a rebadged version of the Realme Q3s.

Realme 9 5G Specifications

As per an earlier leak, the phone is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the camera, the upcoming Realme phone will carry a triple rear camera system. It will sport 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, for the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Besides, the handset will run on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3, in terms of software. Other features include a stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.