Realme Festive Days from Oct 16-21: Discounts on Realme phones, Smart TV, earphones and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 1:36 pm

Starting from October 16, 12:00 A.M. midnight, Realme buyers can enjoy discounts on multiple Realme devices on www.Realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon.
Realme has announced discounts on multiple Realme products during the Realme Festive Days First Sale Offers starting October 16 from 12:00 A.M. midnight.  

The 6-day sale will see offers with the lowest prices for Realme smartphones like Realme C11, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme 6, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme X50 Pro, and Realme AIoT products including a variety of audio accessories, wearables along with the Realme Smart TV.

Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme 6 will be available with discounts worth Rs 1000; Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available with discounts worth Rs 3000. Realme smart TV SLED 4K(55”) will be available with discounts worth Rs 3000; Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be available with discounts worth Rs 1000; Realme Buds Air Pro will be available with discounts worth Rs 500.

Buyers can also avail special bank offers on Flipkart and Amazon, along with a 6-month no-cost EMI on select products on Flipkart. 10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit & Debit cards, Yono and Flipkart.com, 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit & Debit cards, EMI on Amazon.in on select products.

Here are the Sale offer on Realme smartphones:

Realme C11 2 + 32 GB variant will sell for Rs 6,999 after discount of Rs 500.

Realme C12 will sell for Rs 7,999 after Rs 1000 discount.

Realme C15 3GB will sell for Rs 8,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme C15 4GB will sell for Rs 9,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme 6 6GB will sell for Rs 13,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme 6 8GB will sell for Rs 15,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme X3 6GB will sell for Rs 21,999 after discount of Rs 3000.

Realme X3 8GB will sell for Rs 22,999 after discount of Rs 3000.

Realme X3 SuperZoom 8GB will sell for Rs 24,999 after discount of Rs 3000.

Realme X3 SuperZoom 12GB will sell for Rs 29,999 after discount of Rs 3000.

Realme X50 Pro 8GB will sell for Rs 36,999 after discount of Rs 5000.

Realme X50 Pro 12GB will sell for Rs 42,999 after discount of Rs 5000.
    


Here are the Sale offer on Realme AIoT products:



Realme Buds Air Pro will sell for Rs 4,499 after discount of Rs 500.

Realme Buds Air Neo will sell for Rs 1,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme Smart Watch will sell for Rs 2,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme Smart TV 32-inch will sell for Rs 12,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme Smart TV 43-inch will sell for Rs 21,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Realme smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch will sell for Rs 39,999 after discount of Rs 3000.

Realme Security Cam 360 will sell for Rs 2,599 after discount of Rs 400.

Realme Buds Q will sell for Rs 1,499 after discount of Rs 500.

Realme Smart Band will sell for Rs 999 after discount of Rs 500.

Realme 18W 10000mAh Powerbank will sell for Rs 899 after discount of Rs 100.

Realme 30W 10000mAh Powerbank will sell for Rs 1,699 in sale after discount of Rs 300.

Realme Buds 2.0 will sell for Rs 499 after discount of Rs 100.

Realme Buds Wireless will sell for Rs 1,499 after discount of Rs 300.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will sell for Rs 2,999 after discount of Rs 1,000.

Tags: Realme

 

