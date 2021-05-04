Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker launched with 9 hours of playback time, IPX5 rating and more

Realme has launched a new Bluetooth speaker called Realme Cobble that comes with glow-in-the-dark luminous lanyard

Realme has launched a new Bluetooth speaker in Malaysia called Realme Cobble that comes with a glow in the dark luminous lanyard along with a gaming mode as well which lowers the latency for a seamless audio sync.

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker is priced at MYR 99 (approx Rs 1,800). It has been launched in Metal Black and Electric Blue colours. Realme hasn't provided any details if the speaker will be made available in other markets or not.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker Specifications

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker is cobble-shaped speaker with a luminous lanyard that glows in the dark. The audio quality relies on a 5W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver which is combined with a passive bass radiator to enable deeper bass, and 5W sound output.

As mentioned before, it comes with a Game Mode that is claimed to offer a low latency of up to 88ms. The speaker also features stereo pairing and comes with three equalizer presets including Bass, Dynamic and Bright. The speaker hmis IPX5 certified making it resistant to minor splashes and sprinkles.

The speaker connects with othet devices over Bluetooth 5.0 and is backed by a 1,500mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 9 hours of playback time on a single charge. The speaker has a charging time of 2.5 hours per Realme's claim. You can control various features of the Bluetooth speaker through the Realme Link App available only on Android and not iOS.