Realme cancels its Realme 6 series launch in India due to Coronavirus concerns

However, with a recent case of Coronavirus in New Delhi, all eyes are on Realme's stand on hosting the event.

Update: Realme has officially confirmed that it is cancelling its upcoming Realme 6 series event in New Delhi. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed this news on his official Twitter handle.

The tweet reads, "In light of current reports of #coronavirus impact & related advisory by health officials to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure, I'm calling off our biggest event. Will still give live speech in stadium with you watching #realme6series event online." Sheth revealed that the company will be holding an online event on the said date. The smartphone will be launched on March 5 in New Delhi.

Realme recently revealed that it will be holding an event in New Delhi to launch its next-generation of Realme 6 series in India.

Interestingly, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will not hold a physical event for its upcoming Redmi Note 9 launch event. “We are taking this decision with the objective of reducing exposure risk to Coronavirus COVID-19 for our Mi fans, media friends, partners and Xiaomi employees,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

So it would be interesting to see whether Realme will cancel its event, which is scheduled to take place on March 5 in New Delhi.

Coronavirus outbreak is now becoming a major concern around the globe. We have seen multiple tech brands like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and more postponing or cancelling any physical event due to Coranvirus concerns. Facebook has revealed that it has cancelled its annual F8 developer conference, while Google and Microsoft have revealed that they will hold online-only event respectively.

Google has scheduled to hold Google Could Next, while Microsoft was about to hold its Microsoft MVP Summit.

Recently, a coronavirus case was discovered in New Delhi. The patient, a resident of Mayur Vihar, travelled from Italy and reportedly attended a birthday party on Friday in Noida. The party was attended by many of the patient child’s friends along with their parents and some teachers. As a caution, two schools in Noida have been shut down as the students belonged to the two schools.

Coming to the Realme 6 series, the brand is looking to launch Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 will sport a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro model will feature dual selfie cameras. The 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens. The smartphone will also come with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Realme 6 Pro will also come with 30W Flash Charge that promises 40% charge in 15 minutes.