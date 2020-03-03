Xiaomi cancels Redmi Note series on-ground event due to Coronavirus

Xiaomi will be live streaming the Redmi Note 9 series launch event and any other launches that were scheduled to happen this month.

It was announced just yesterday that a new Redmi Note series will be launching in India on March 12 at 12 P.M. Now the company has announced that it will not be hosting any on-ground product events in this month in the wake of the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.



This means that Xiaomi will be live streaming the Redmi Note 9 series launch event and any other launches that were scheduled to happen this month. The phone will be announced via an online live stream on company’s social media handles and mi.com.



In a letter addressed to Mi fans, Xiaomi India MD and global VP Manu Kumar Jain has said "We are taking this decision with the objective of reducing exposure risk to Coronavirus COVID-19 for our Mi fans, media friends, partners and Xiaomi employees. Reports of community spread are coming in from various parts of the world. In certain media reports, there are also instances of asymptomatic carriers, meaning a person could be a carrier of the virus without exhibiting any symptoms of the flu. We are operating out of abundant caution and our dedication to keeping all of you healthy."



Further, he says "We're not holding any launch events on ground in March while we try and understand the situation more and we should have another update regarding future launches by the end of the month. This is an extremely difficult decision for us as we love bringing the latest tech to all of you, but above all we value your safety and good health."





Redmi Note 9 series will be Amazon Exclusive in India. The e-commerce website has also started teasing the upcoming launch suggesting Redmi Note 9 series will be available on Amazon after launching in India. As per Amazon listing, the Redmi Note 9 will also offer Beast Design, Beast Processor, Beast Gaming and Beast Charging.



Earlier this month, Jain had tweeted that the upcoming Redmi smartphones will come with support for ISRO NaVIC navigation system in India. Xiaomi claimed the ISRO’s NavIC system has been enabled with a new range of Qualcomm chipsets, and they will be launching phones soon that uses these new chipsets.