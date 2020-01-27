Realme C3s receives FCC certification

Realme C3s will be the successor of Realme C2s launched in Thailand recently.

Realme C3s was recently certified by Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) with model number RMX2020. Now the phone with same model number has been surfaced on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing has revealed the phone's design and few other details.

The FCC listing shows a schematic of the device revealing the rear panel. The rear panel contains a vertically placed camera module at the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle. Further, the device is said to come with the latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

The FCC listing suggests that the phone will be launched soon. The Realme C3s is said to support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz but the listing does not reveal any other details.

Realme C3s will be the successor of Realme C2s launched in Thailand recently. Realme C2s is a rebranded version of the Realme C2. It is expected that the Realme C3s might launch as the Realme C3 in some markets.

To recall, Realme C2s features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 80.3%. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC processor. It has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and expandable memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.



It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. For the camera department, Realme C2s has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.