Realme C3s gets certified, coming soon

Realme C3s will likely to be a variant of Realme C3.

Recently Realme announced Realme C2s in Thailand. Now the company is said to be working on its successor as Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has certified a new phone called the Realme C3s.



This certification shows that the Realme C3s will have model number RMX2020. Sadly, the certification does not reveal any specifications of Realme C3s.



Earlier, Realme C3 and Realme 5i were spotted on the website of IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), a Singapore telecommunications regulator of sorts. Realme C3s will likely to be a variant of Realme C3 with only difference in them being of RAM and storage.





To recall, Realme C2s features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 80.3%. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC processor. It has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and expandable memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.



It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. For the camera department, Realme C2s has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.







