Realme C2s goes official with 6.1-inch display, 4000mAh battery

Realme C2s comes in a single colour version of Diamond Black.

Advertisement

Realme has today launched Realme C2s in Thailand. The Realme C2s phone is priced at 1,290 Baht which is Rs 3,069. It comes in a single colour version of Diamond Black.



Realme C2s features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 80.3%. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC processor. It has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and expandable memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.



For the camera department, Realme C2s has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.



It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features diamond-cut design and it features an AI face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and a micro USB port.

Source

Advertisement