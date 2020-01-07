  • 16:40 Jan 07, 2020

Advertisement

Realme C2s goes official with 6.1-inch display, 4000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 3:27 pm

Latest News

Realme C2s comes in a single colour version of Diamond Black.
Advertisement

Realme has today launched Realme C2s in Thailand. The Realme C2s phone is priced at 1,290 Baht which is Rs 3,069. It comes in a single colour version of Diamond Black.

Realme C2s features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 80.3%. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC processor. It has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and expandable memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.

For the camera department, Realme C2s has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features diamond-cut design and it features an AI face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and a micro USB port.

 

Source

Advertisement

Realme C2 receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme X2 and X2 Pro start receiving new update with December 2019 Security Patch

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9, Flipkart teases availability

Realme 5i announced with 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Realme X50 5G launched with 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme C2s Realme C2s launch Realme C2s specs Realme C2s price Realme smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Exclusive: Tecno Spark 4 Lite launching in India on 9 January

Samsung Galaxy S20 series may feature 120Hz displays

Realme X50 5G launched with 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies