Realme C35 to be announced on February 10

Realme has started teasing the launch of Realme C35. The phone will be launched on February 10 in Thailand. Realme C35 is the successor of Realme C25 which was launched last year in India.

The company has announced the launch date via its social media handles. As per Realme’s posts on the Facebook and Instagram accounts, the Realme C35 will make its debut in Thailand on February 10. In addition, Realme will be livestream the launch on its Facebook page.

As per the teaser shared by the company, the upcoming Realme phone will come in Black and Green colours. It also reveals a UNISOC T616 12nm SoC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu has leaked the specs of the Realme C35. Have a look at his tweet below:

realme C35 images, specs & price.



-6.6", FHD, LCD

-UNISOC T616

-50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP Macro + 2MP B/W

-8MP Selfie, Sony IMX355

-5000mAh, 18W

-4GB RAM + 64GB & 128GB ROM

-3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port, Side-mounted FS

-Android 11, realme UI R



-Priced around 5799 THB#realmeC35 pic.twitter.com/01C8OK6SFU — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 6, 2022

Realme C35 Leaked Specifications

As per the leak, the phone will come with a 6.6-inch full HD display. It will be powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset. There will be two storage memory configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB.

Realme C35 will be equipped with triple camera set up at the rear. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. In addition, for selfies, there will be a 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor.

It will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. further, the phone will run Android 11, the leak suggests.

Lastly, the phone will be reportedly priced at around THB 5799 which translates to approx. Rs 13,150.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 are also coming soon to India. In the latest episode of the ‘AskMadhav’ session on YouTube, Sheth said that Realme plans to launch few smartphones in the Indian market, namely the Realme GT 2 lineup and Realme Narzo 50.