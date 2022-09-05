Realme C33 India launch scheduled for September 6

Realme is all set to add a new device to its C-series with the launch of the Realme C33 in India. The brand has unveiled that it will be launching the Realme C33 in India on September 6. Apart from that, some of the specifications of the smartphone have also been confirmed by the company.

Realme confirmed that the Realme C33 would be launched in India on September 6 at 12pm via a dedicated page on its website. The landing page reveals some specifications and details about the phone, including its three colour options.

According to the company, the Realme C33 will come with a dual rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Realme says the smartphone offers the highest pixel performance in the segment, comes with a CHDR algorithm for clearer backlit photos, and supports multiple photography modes.

Further, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 37 days of standby. Realme has also confirmed that the phone will be 8.3mm slim and weigh 187g. The Realme C33 will launch in at least three colour options, including golden, blue and black, which should be dubbed as Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea, respectively.

Not much is known about the display and processor of the smartphone. However, an old leak does suggest that it may come in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, which will be the base model, and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mid-tier model, with a top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 128GB storage trim. The device is expected to debut at a price under Rs 10,000.