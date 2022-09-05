HomeNewsRealme C33 India launch scheduled for September 6

Realme C33 India launch scheduled for September 6

Realme C33 is all set to debut in India tomorrow. The smartphone will be a new entrant in the budget segment.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Realme c33 colours

  • Realme C33 India launch has been confirmed
  • Realme C33 is launching on September 6
  • Realme C33 will have 50-megapixel dual rear cameras

Realme is all set to add a new device to its C-series with the launch of the Realme C33 in India. The brand has unveiled that it will be launching the Realme C33 in India on September 6. Apart from that, some of the specifications of the smartphone have also been confirmed by the company.

Realme confirmed that the Realme C33 would be launched in India on September 6 at 12pm via a dedicated page on its website. The landing page reveals some specifications and details about the phone, including its three colour options.

According to the company, the Realme C33 will come with a dual rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Realme says the smartphone offers the highest pixel performance in the segment, comes with a CHDR algorithm for clearer backlit photos, and supports multiple photography modes.

Further, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 37 days of standby. Realme has also confirmed that the phone will be 8.3mm slim and weigh 187g. The Realme C33 will launch in at least three colour options, including golden, blue and black, which should be dubbed as Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea, respectively.

Not much is known about the display and processor of the smartphone. However, an old leak does suggest that it may come in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, which will be the base model, and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mid-tier model, with a top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 128GB storage trim. The device is expected to debut at a price under Rs 10,000.

Realme C33
  • ChipsetUnisoc T612
  • RAM (GB)3, 4
  • Storage (GB)32, 64, 128
  • Display6.6-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

