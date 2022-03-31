Realme C31 vs Oppo A16e: Which one’s a better pick?

Realme today unveiled the Realme C31 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999 which is in the territory where Oppo unveiled the A16e smartphone a couple of weeks back. While the Oppo A16e comes at a slightly higher starting price of Rs 9,990 for the same 3GB + 32GB variant, can it also offer the extra value in comparison the Realme C31? Let’s take a look.

Display

The OPPO A16e features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch display. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 269ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Oppo A16e offers a screen-to-body ratio of 89.27 percent.

The Realme C31 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent, 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. Now, a higher touch sampling rate means the display will register your touch faster for a quicker reaction.

While Oppo A16e’ 60Hz touch sampling rate, might not be noticeable in daily usage, its higher screen to body ratio will be. Other features of the display are identical to each other. However, colour calibration will also play an important role. But as far as numbers are concerned, the Realme C31 wins the round.

Performance

The Realme C31 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The A16e from Oppo is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The Oppo handset ships with 3 GB / 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage. Both devices have support for external storage up to 1TB.

However, the Realme C31 wins in this segment once again because of a faster processor and a faster storage module. Both of these will help the C31 run more efficiently in day to day usage with quicker app installs and launches.

Battery

The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 45 days of battery life on standby, according to the company. It can charge at 10W of speed via USB-C. On the other hand, the Oppo A16e has a 4230mAh battery and it charges via a Micro-USB port. The charging speed hasn’t been revealed by Oppo.

The Realme C31 again wins the round with a bigger battery capacity. Moreover, it charges via USB-C which is now the widely accepted charging standard and not Micro-USB. Further, we can assume that the Realme C31 also charges at higher speeds than Oppo A16e.

Cameras

The rear camera module of the Oppo A16e houses a single 13-megapixel primary camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the OPPO A16e features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Realme C31 features a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 4x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and an unspecified monochrome sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. The handset is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

While we will have to test the cameras of both the devices simultaneously to declare which one performs better, we can say the Realme C31 is a better performer on the basis of on-paper specifications and the fact that it has more camera sensors, enabling dynamic shooting scenarios.

We would say that the Realme C31 is a better offering than the Oppo A16e in all aspects. It has a bigger battery, more camera sensors, faster storage and processor along with a slightly better display.