Oppo A16e, Oppo A76, Oppo A96 launched in India

Oppo has launched three new smartphones in India under its A-series, including the Oppo A16e, Oppo A76 and the Oppo A96. The Oppo A16e is budget offering from the company which comes with a Helio P22 processor from MediaTek, while the Oppo A76 and the Oppo A96 come with a Snapdragon SoC.

The Oppo A76 4G costs Rs 17,499 for the single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Oppo A96 4G comes at a price of Rs 19,999 for the only variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both the new smartphones will go on sale via leading online shopping websites as well as offline retail stores. The pricing and availability of the Oppo A16e is yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Oppo A76, Oppo A96 Specifications

The Oppo A76 sports a 6.56-inch punch-hole IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Oppo A96 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with the same 90Hz refresh rate. Both of them have a punch-hole panel with thin bezels. Both the smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The A76 4G has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas, the A96 4G has 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phones come with a microSD card slot and support the virtual RAM feature as well. As for the optics, Oppo A76 has a dual camera at the rear including a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It has an 8MP selfie snapper. The A96 sports a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. This one has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Both of them have a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Oppo A76 and the Oppo A96 boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 OS. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB-C port for charging.

Read More: Oppo’s Rendezvous with Fast Charging

Oppo A16e Specifications

The OPPO A16e features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch display. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 269ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Oppo A16e offers a screen-to-body ratio of 89.27 percent.

The OPPO A16e is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The device ships with 3 GB / 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage. The rear camera module houses a single 13-megapixel primary camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the OPPO A16e features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The device boots Android 11 OS based on ColorOS 11.1.

The handset packs a 4,230mAh battery, which supports charging via a microUSB port. The A16e lacks a fingerprint scanner but carries support for face unlock. Other features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.