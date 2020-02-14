Realme C3 to go on sale for the first time in India today

Realme C3 comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.

Realme C3 was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart, Realm.com and select partner stores at 12 P.M.

Realme C3 smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 7,999. It comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.

Launch offers on the Realme C3 include Jio benefits worth Rs 7,550 on a recharge of Rs 349 plan. On flipkart.com, the customers can avail a discount of INR 1000 off (min) on exchanging any smartphone during the sale period i.e., 14 February 2020. The user can exchange any smartphone (phone should be in working condition) and get Rs. 1000 off while placing the order.



In addition, customers purchasing realme C3 on Flipkart and realme.com can also avail benefits on Jio on purchasing a plan of Rs 349. They can get benefits worth Rs 7550 and Instant cashbacks worth Rs 2200. Customers are also eligible to get benefits on partner apps from the discount vouchers that is worth Rs 5350.

The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. There is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock.

It is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.

On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, A-GPS, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, accelerometer, OTG and micro USB port. The phone measures 164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm and weighs 195 grams.