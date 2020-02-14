  • 10:47 Feb 14, 2020

Advertisement

Realme C3 to go on sale for the first time in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 10:45 am

Latest News

Realme C3 comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.
Advertisement

Realme C3 was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart, Realm.com and select partner stores at 12 P.M.

 

Realme C3 smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 7,999. It comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.

Advertisement

 

Launch offers on the Realme C3 include Jio benefits worth Rs 7,550 on a recharge of Rs 349 plan. On flipkart.com, the customers can avail a discount of INR 1000 off (min) on exchanging any smartphone during the sale period i.e., 14 February 2020. The user can exchange any smartphone (phone should be in working condition) and get Rs. 1000 off while placing the order.

In addition, customers purchasing realme C3 on Flipkart and realme.com can also avail benefits on Jio on purchasing a plan of Rs 349. They can get benefits worth Rs 7550 and Instant cashbacks worth Rs 2200. Customers are also eligible to get benefits on partner apps from the discount vouchers that is worth Rs 5350.

 

The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. There is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock.

 

It is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more. 

 

On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, A-GPS, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, accelerometer, OTG and micro USB port. The phone measures 164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme C3 confirmed to come with Realme UI out of the box

Realme C3 colour variants revealed ahead of launch on December 6

Highlights: Realme C3 launched at starting price of Rs 6,999

Realme C3 with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme C3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India on March 2

Samsung Galaxy M31 to be available via offline retail stores also

Samsung Galaxy A30 receives Android 10 update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers

Top 5 laser printers

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies