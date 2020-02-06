  • 14:11 Feb 06, 2020

Realme C3 with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 12:54 pm

The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Realme has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Realme C3, in India. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme.com from February 14. The phone will be also available at key retail stores pretty soon.

 

The smartphone is available in two colour options, Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. The company has introduced new Sunrise design with the Realme C3, which it claims makes it easier to hold and prevents the back panel from scratches and fingerprints. The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

 

On the hardware front, this is the first smartphone in India that comes powered with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company claims that the Realme C3 is loaded with MediaTek Gaming Technology to optimize network latency and Display Latency to provide faster response time. The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more. 

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. There is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock. On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, A-GPS, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, accelerometer, OTG and micro USB port. The phone measures 164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm and weighs 195 grams.

