Realme 5 Pro receives a price cut, now starts at Rs 12,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 10:25 am

The new pricing of Realme 5 Pro is now reflecting on Flipkart and Realme.com.
Realme 5 Pro has received a price cut in India. The company has slashed the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000. The new pricing is now reflecting on Flipkart and Realme.com.

After thr price cut, the Realme 5 Pro 4GB + 64GB model is now priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage varaints can be purchased at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. To recall, Realme 5 Pro was launched at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128 internal storage respectively. The smartphone comes in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options.



Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU.  The device runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. It has a 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support.

 
On the camera front it has a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, Realme 5 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 AI front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

