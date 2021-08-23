Realme C21Y with UNISOC T610 SoC, 5000mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 8,999

Realme has today launched a new C-series phone in India – Realme C21Y. The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back, a 5,000mAh battery, Unisoc T610 SoC and more.

Let us take a look at Realme C21Y price, specifications, features and more details.

Realme C21Y Launched Price

The Realme C21Y comes in two variants – 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB. The 3GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version costs Rs 9,999.

The first sale is scheduled for 30th August, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels. It comes in Cross Blue and Cross Black colout variants.

Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with a screen resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and 400 nits peak brightness. The phone has screen to body ratio as high as 89.5% and a 20:9 ratio. In addition, the phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera on the front.

ALSO READ: Realme C21Y goes official with Unisoc T610 SoC, triple rear cameras

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It supports up to 256 GB of microSD through the storage expansion slot. There is a Mali G52 GPU paired with the processor.

Unisoc T610 is an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz. The CPU consists of two high-performance A75s at 1.8GHz and six power-saving A55 cores at 1.8GHz.

Strangely, the Realme C21Y runs on an older Android 10 operating system, with Realme UI on top. To note, now the Android 12 has been officially announced as well. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Realme C21Y has a triple rear-camera setup. It features a 13-megapixel primary camera, which can zoom up to 4X and supports PDAF autofocus. Additionaly, it has a 2-megapixel macro lens and and 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor sitting inside the waterdrop notch.

Connectivity features will include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel, as well.

Realme C21Y measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs about 200 grams.