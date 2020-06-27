Realme C11 renders and specs revealed online ahead of June 30 launch

Realme C11 will be available in two colour options Mint Green and Pepper Grey.

Realme is all set to launch its latest smartphone in its C-series with Realme C11 on June 30. Now, ahead of the official launch, some key specs and renders of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed.

The smartphone has been found listed on Indonesian retailer Lazada. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be available in two colour options Mint Green and Pepper Grey. Coming to the specs, the Realme C11 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display. The smartphone will be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

On the camera front, the phone will come loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera will come with Super Nightscape Mode as well. The phone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

The smartphone will be available in two memory configurations including 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage. The phone will come with a triple-card slot that will house two SIMs and one microSD card. The phone will come with face unlock feature as well. It will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery, reveals the listing.

Meanwhile, the company launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India this week. The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999.