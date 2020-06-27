Advertisement

Realme C11 renders and specs revealed online ahead of June 30 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 27, 2020 3:00 pm

Latest News

Realme C11 will be available in two colour options Mint Green and Pepper Grey.
Advertisement

Realme is all set to launch its latest smartphone in its C-series with Realme C11 on June 30. Now, ahead of the official launch, some key specs and renders of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed. 

 

The smartphone has been found listed on Indonesian retailer Lazada. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be available in two colour options Mint Green and  Pepper Grey. Coming to the specs, the Realme C11 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display. The smartphone will be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor. 

 

On the camera front, the phone will come loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera will come with Super Nightscape Mode as well. The phone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. 

 

Advertisement

The smartphone will be available in two memory configurations including 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage. The phone will come with a triple-card slot that will house two SIMs and one microSD card. The phone will come with face unlock feature as well. It will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery, reveals the listing. 

 

Meanwhile, the company launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India this week. The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999.

 

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to launch soon

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme C11 Realme C11 leak Realme C11 rumours Realme C11 specs Realme C11 price Realme C11 features Realme smartphones Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X3 gets its first update update in India

Huawei Nova 7i with Kirin 810 chipset to reportedly launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Galaxy A71s 5G smartphones spotted online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review
Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies