Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro with ANC and 100W soundbar launched in India

Realme at its 'Leap To Next Gen' virtual event in India has today also launched the Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro priced at Rs 4999 and Rs 3999 respectively.





The products will go on sale on October 16, 00:00(Midnight) with the realme Buds Air Pro available at realme.com and Flipkart, and realme Buds Wireless Pro on realme.com and Amazon. For the Festive First Sale Offer realme Buds Air Pro will be available at Rs 4499 and realme Buds Wireless Pro priced at Rs 2999.



Realme has also launched Realme 100W Soundbar today at the event. The product is priced at Rs 6999 and will go on sale on October 16, 00:00(Midnight) at realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon



Realme Buds Air Pro comes in true wireless (TWS) format, while the Buds Wireless Pro will have a neckband design. Buds Wireless Pro comes in Disco Green Party Yellow while the Buds Air Pro comes in Soul White Rock Black colours.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro



Realme Buds Wireless Pro features 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm makes the bass deeper and richer. It comes with multiple smart features such as Magnetic Instant Connect & Google Fast Pair, and seamless switching between devices. It also supports IPX4 water resistance rating to prevent splash, rain, and sweat.



The realme Buds Wireless Pro can be controlled using realme Link by customizing functions, turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more. They feature the new customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip. It is designed to fit in the shape of the ear and reduce noise to the maximum. The Buds Wireless Pro is equipped with two microphones for active noise cancellation, with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.



The realme Buds Wireless Pro’s noise cancellation is also applied in the calling. With the voice talk microphone and ENC ambient noise cancellation algorithm, it can remove as much ambient noise as possible when collecting users’ voices so that it provides clarity on the receiver’s end.



The realme Buds Wireless Pro comes with a 119ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode which can be activated with a long press on the noise cancellation button. The latency has been reduced by up to 50% to ensure that there are no lip-sync errors. The earphones offer Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support for the enhanced audio experience.



For battery, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 16 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with fast charging that offers 100 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of charging. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.



Realme Buds Air Pro



The realme Buds Air Pro features the new customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip. The size and ear tips are adjusted to fit the shape of the ear and reduce noise. As for active noise canceling, the Buds Air Pro is equipped with two microphones for active noise cancellation, with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.



The exclusive customized realme S1 intelligent noise cancellation chip provides an efficient and professional noise cancellation capability with the advantage of ultra-low power consumption and stable connectivity.



The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC noise canceling algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call. In Game Mode, the latency is only 94ms. Users can switch to the low latency Gaming Mode for perfect sync between video and audio while playing games or watching movies. The latency is reduced by as much as 51%.



They support AAC high-quality audio, which is a high compression ratio encoding algorithm with high music fidelity and better listening experience. The 486mAh large battery capacity can provide users with a 25hrs total battery life. The realme Buds Air Pro also supports fast charge, where just 10 mins of charge (Case) results in 3 hours of playback.



Realme 100W soundbar



The Realme 100W soundbar sports a sleek and premium look. Consisting of 2 full-range speakers and 2 tweeters, the realme 100W soundbar can increase the sound of the realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55” by 200%.



It hosts 60W full-range speakers and a 40W Subwoofer, allowing the bass to dive deeper & thicker. The Sub Woofer’s frequency ranges from 50Hz ~ 24KHz, providing users with a stunning and realistic movie experience. The realme 100W Soundbar supports a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth and USB.