Realme Buds Q2s tipped to launch in India alongside Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3 will be launching in India on April 29. Now alongside, Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones are also tipped to launch in the country.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in collaboration with Pricebaba has revealed that Realme will launch Realme Buds Q2s earphones in the Indian market soon alongside Realme GT Neo 3. We have now got official launch date of the phone. So we can expect the TWS to launch on April 29 in India.

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones were announced with Realme V25 smartphone in China last month. They are priced at CNY 199 (2,385 approx.). It comes in Paper White and Paper Green colours.

Realme Buds Q2s Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s sport a transparent design. They connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and offer up to 10m range. The earbuds have support for the AAC and SBC audio codecs.

In addition, the Buds Q2s are IPX4 water-resistant. They are equipped with a 10mm bass boost driver. The Realme Buds Q2s are equipped with AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that can reduce the ambient noise during calls. The device offers an 88ms low latency gaming mode.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Q2s is backed by a 480mAh battery unit and is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge. Each earbud is powered by a 40mAh cell that is capable of offering up to 5 hours of usage. The TWS earphones also support fast charging via a USB-C port.

Meamwhile, Realme GT Neo 3 launch event is now set for April 29. Realme Vice President, Madhav Sheth, in a new episode of AskMadhav revealed that the GT Neo 3 150W fast charging variant will launch in the Indian market. This means we can expect the company to launch both 80W and 150W charging variants in the country.