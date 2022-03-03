Realme V25 announced with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695, Buds Q2s also debuts

Realme has today announced Realme V25 smartphone in the V series in China. Alongside, the company has also launched the Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones.

Pricing Details

Realme V25 is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs. 23,900 approx.) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black colour options.

The Realme Buds Q2s is priced at CNY 199 (2,385 approx.). It comes in Paper White and Paper Green colours.

Realme V25 Specifications

Realme V25 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with an Adreno 619 GPU and 12GB of RAM. In addition, the phone also offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand the RAM to up to 19GB.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel depth shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, the phone measures 164.3×75.6×8.5mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme Buds Q2s Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s sport a transparent design. They connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and offer up to 10m range. The earbuds have support for the AAC and SBC audio codecs.

In addition, the Buds Q2s are IPX4 water-resistant. They are equipped with a 10mm bass boost driver. The Realme Buds Q2s are equipped with AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that can reduce the ambient noise during calls. The device offers an 88ms low latency gaming mode.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Q2s is backed by a 480mAh battery unit and is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge. Each earbud is powered by a 40mAh cell that is capable of offering up to 5 hours of usage. The TWS earphones also support fast charging via a USB-C port.