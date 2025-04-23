Moto Tag with Precision Finding, Google Find My Device Network Support Launched in India

Moto Tag has been launched in India with support for Google Find My Device network. Aside from that, the Moto Tag also supports Precision Finding so you can pinpoint its location through directions on your phone’s screen, all enabled via the UWB technology and a Bluetooth signal. Here’s everything else to know about it.

Moto Tag: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 2,299, the moto tag will be available starting, today, April 23, 2025, at 12 PM on motorola’s official website, motorola.in and Flipkart. It can be bought in two colours: Sage Green and Starlight Blue.

Moto Tag: Features

Motorola says the Moto Tag works with Google’s Find My Device network, so you can track your stuff almost anywhere in the world. It comes with Bluetooth v5.4, Ultra Wideband (UWB), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and it’s compatible with Android devices running version 9.0 or later—plus pretty much any gadget that has Bluetooth.

Privacy is a big focus here. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, only you can see where your tag is through the Find My Device app. Motorola also mentioned the Bluetooth range goes up to 100 meters, and the whole tracking process stays private and anonymous.

You can attach the Moto Tag to things like keys, bags, luggage, or even your bike, and track them on a map using Bluetooth. It also supports Precision Finding, which helps guide you right to the tag’s location—even if you’re offline—almost like a digital compass.

Setting it up is simple, where users can pair it with compatible Android devices in just one tap. If you ever misplace your phone, pressing the button on the tag will make your phone ring so you can find it quickly. That same button can also act as a remote shutter for snapping pictures—especially handy if you’re using a Motorola Razr in Flex View mode.

For added peace of mind, the Moto Tag can alert you if it detects an unknown tag moving with you, helping guard against unwanted tracking.

Motorola also mentions that the tag works with third-party accessories, so you can clip or mount it however you like. It’s lightweight at just 7.5 grams, with a plastic body and an IP67 rating—meaning it’s protected against dust, sweat, splashes, and can handle being underwater (up to a meter for 30 minutes). It runs on a replaceable CR2032 battery (sold separately), which should last up to a year with regular use.