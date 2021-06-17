Realme Buds Q2 listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

It is likely that Realme Buds Q2 could launch in India as rebranded Realme Buds Air 2 Neo.

Realme Buds Q2 were teased to launch in the country with Active Noise Cancellation earlier this week. Now the upcoming TWS are listed on Amazon India suggesting that they will be available on the e-commerce portal.

‘Notify Me’ option for Realme Buds Q2 on Amazon has also gone live revealing that these TWS will come with ANC support. One can register on ‘Notify Me’ to receive real-time updates like availability, pricing, offers and more on the device on Amazon India.

Realme today announced to launch Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G and Realme 32-inch FHD TV in India on June 24. It is expected that Realme might launch the Realme Buds Q2 alongside the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 devices. Realme has also confirmed to launch a 32-inch smart TV in India.

Realme Buds Q2 was launched in Pakistan in April this year but they don’t have ANC support. It is likely that Realme Buds Q2 could launch in India as rebranded Realme Buds Air 2 Neo which was launched back in China a couple of months ago. The Buds Air 2 Neo also offers ANC support.

Realme Buds Q2 in Pakistan comes with up to 20 hours of total playback with the charging case and support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience.

Realme Buds Q2 feature an in-ear design along with 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode that offers low latency of 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. The charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.