Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G and Realme 32-inch FHD TV launching in India on June 24

The Realme Narzo 30 4G was announced in Malaysia last month, while the Narzo 30 5G was launched in the European market a few days later.

Realme has today announced that it will launch Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G and Realme 32-inch FHD TV on Thursday, June 24, 12:30 P.M. The event will be broadcasted on Realme’s social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



The Realme Narzo 30 4G was announced in Malaysia last month, while the Narzo 30 5G was launched in the European market a few days later.

In addition, Realme will also be launching a new Realme Smart TV Full HD 32” which is high on looks and picture quality and comes with an ultra-bright FHD display feature and Quad stereo speakers. This helps in making the sound more stereoscopic and clearer. This Smart TV re-emphasizes Realme’s aim and commitment to be the most popular tech lifestyle brand in India and become India’s No.1 online Smart TV brand.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications



Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.



Realme Narzo 30 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support on the battery front. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. It is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Earlier Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had teased the launch of the Realme 32-inch TV. Realme TV will feature a FHD 1920 × 1080 pixel resolution with a 85% NTSC color gamut. It will also have chroma boost colour engine support, 400 nits brightness, and 24W quad stereo speakers. It will run Android 9, and it will also have a built-in Chromecast.