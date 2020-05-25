Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds launched with 10mm driver, low-latency gaming mode

The Realme Buds Q earbuds feature a 10mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience.

Realme has today also launched Realme Buds Q, alongside the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launch in China. The company also announced the launch of the Realme Buds Air Neo at the China event which has been also launched in India today for Rs 2,999.



The Realme Buds Q are priced at 149 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 1,600. The Realme Buds Air Neo in China is priced at 269 Yuan, which is roughly Rs 2,870.



The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design and they have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy. The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The silicone tips have Realme’s signature yellow colour and the case has an LED in front to let you know when it is charging.



The Realme Buds Q earbuds feature a 10mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. The earbuds weight is 3.6 grams each while with the charging case, the weight is 35.3 grams. The case supports 30W fast wired charging but there's no wireless charging. It promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the case.



It also has low-latency gaming mode and touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant. The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, for water resistance or say sweat resistance. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to connect to your smartphone and can be managed through Reame Link app.



Meanwhile, Realme Buds Air Neo come with initiative sound controls and features True wireless R1 chipset with super-low latency of 119.2ms. The earbuds feature a 13mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. The earbuds come with 17 hours of battery life with 3 hours of single playback. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and 4.1g light ergonomic design.