Realme Buds Classic with 3.5mm Connector, 14.2mm drivers launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 1:44 pm

Along with the launch of Realme C12 and C15, Realme has also launched its Realme Buds Classic in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 399 and will be available on Amazon India and Realme India online store starting August 24 They will be available in Black and White colours.

Realme Buds Classic comes with a new half in-ear design compared to in-ear design in the earlier models with a rounded shape that comfortably fits into the ear canal. The earphones are wired and will connect to a smartphone via the 3.5mm port.

They feature 14.2mm large drivers and Realme claims that the earphones will offer excellent sound quality which makes the bass deeper and the vocals clearer.

It comes with a single button to allow you to control music, movies and calls conveniently. There is also be built-in HD microphone to deliver crystal clear call quality.

The buds will have a built-in cable organizer that can be used to bundle up the cable and keep it safe when the Realme Buds Classic are not in use.

