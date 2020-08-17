Realme Buds Classic to be launched in India tomorrow

Realme Buds Classic will be available on Amazon India.

Realme will be launching its latest truly wireless earbuds - Realme Buds Classic in India tomorrow i.e August 18. The product will be launched alongside Realme C12 and C15 smartphones that will also be launched tomorrow.



Realme Buds Classic will be available on Amazon India unlike Realme C12 and C15 which will go on sale on Flipkart after their launch tomorrow. They will also be available on Realme India online store.



Realme Buds Classic will come with a new half in-ear design with a rounded shape that comfortably fits into the ear canal. They will feature 14.2mm large drivers for an excellent sound quality which makes the bass deeper and the vocals clearer.





It will come with a single button to allow you to control music, movies and calls conveniently, There will also be built-in HD microphone to deliver crystal clear call quality.



The buds will have a built-in cable organizer and will be available in Black and White colours.



