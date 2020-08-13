Advertisement

Realme C12 and C15 with 6000mAh battery launching in India on August 18

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 1:08 pm

Latest News

Realme C12 and Realme C15 will launch in India through a virtual event that will take place at 12:30 PM.
Advertisement

Realme has announced that it will be launching Realme C12 and C15 smartphones in India on August 18. Both the devices are teased to come with a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme C12 and Realme C15 will launch in India through a virtual event that will take place at 12:30 PM. Like other Realme smartphones, Realme C12 and C15 will also be available on Flipkart.

The Realme C12 will be an enhanced version of the C11 that was launched in India last month while the Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia before.

The Realme C12 was recently spotted on Geekbench and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification websites. Realme C12 will come with model number RMX2189. The smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The GeekBench listing revealed that the smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM. The Realme C12 will be powered by an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 2.3GHz. The chipset could be MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

Realme C12 will feature 6,000mAh battery that is teased by the company to deliver 57 days of standby time, 46 hours of voice calling, or 60 hours of music playback on a single charge. The phone will come with triple rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash.

 

To recall, the Realme C15 was launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300), and the 4GB RAM with 128GB model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900).

Advertisement

 

Realme C15 Specifications


As far as the specifications of the device are concerned, the Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor.  It has an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme C15 announced with 6000mAh battery, Helio G35 SoC, 13MP quad-cameras

Realme C15 with 6000mAh battery confirmed to launch in India soon

Realme C12 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme C15

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Samsung launches 'Experience Samsung at Home' Service for Galaxy Consumers in India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Rolling Out: Things You Should Know

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies