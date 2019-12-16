Realme Buds Air new features revealed, will go on sale from December 17

Realme Buds Air will come with seamless connection.

Realme will be launching Realme Buds Air at an event in India on December 17. Now ahead of the launch, Realme shared a new teaser for its upcoming wireless airbuds.

As per the new teaser, Realme Buds Air will come with seamless connection. It means that the wireless earbuds will connect automatically with a compatible smartphone when users pop up the case. They will also come with touch controls. The teaser shows that users can play and pause music on the Realme Buds Air with a double-tap.

Additionally, in a separate tweet, Realme announced “Hate-to-Wait” sale for the Realme Buds Air at 2 pm on December 17 on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Revel in #TrueWireless connection that’s uninterrupted by wires.

Launching #realmeBudsAir at 12:30 PM, with Hate-To-Wait sale starting at 2PM, on 17 December on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv and @Flipkart.

3 days to go for a #RealSeamless experience.

These teasers come after Realme confirmed wireless charging for its wireless earbuds. Realme Buds can be charged by any Qi-certified wireless charger. Users will not need to separately purchase a wireless charging-compatible case.

We already know there will earbuds will arrive in three colour options – White, Yellow, and Black. Realme Buds Air will come with built-in support for voice assistant with one touch. It will come with touch controls to control music and calls. They will come with 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity to connect to a smartphone. They will feature 12mm dynamic drivers for incredible sound output.

As per leaked specs, Realme Buds Air will come with 17 hours of battery life. The Buds Air will support AAC codec and it will also feature Dual Mic ENC for calling. The Buds Air comes with wear detection. It will feature Bluetooth 5.0 and will come with touch controls, low latency gaming mode, as well as wireless charging. The case will come with USB-Type C port and not micro USB. It is also expected that Realme Buds Air will come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999.