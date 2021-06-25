Realme Buds 2 Neo, Beard Trimmer and Hair Dryer launching in India on July 1

Realme Buds 2 Neo is now listed on Flipkart which reveals that the earphones will be available in Black and Blue colour options.

Soon after a launch event held yesterday for the launch of Narzo 30 series, Buds Q2 and a 32-inch smart TV, Relame has now announced another launch event on July 1.

The company will be launching Realme trimmer, Realme hair dryer, and Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones on July 1 in India. With this, the company will foray into trimmer and hairdryer categories. Realme’s new sub-brand, Dizo, will also be launching its first set of products in India on July 1.

Realme Buds 2 Neo is now listed on Flipkart which reveals that the earphones will be available in Black and Blue colour options. They will come with 11.2mm drivers and remote control with a mic.

For the trimmer, Realme will unveil a Plus variant alongside the standard Beard Trimmer. The standard Beard Trimmer model will come with 20 length settings with single attachment while the Beard Trimmer Plus will have 40 different length settings with two attachments. Other features will remain the same for both like 800mAh battery, USB Type-C charging, low noise operation, self sharpening stainless steel blade among others.

The Realme hair dryer will have 1400W power, 19000 rpm high-speed fan, 13.8 m/s wind speed. There will be an advanced negative Ions technology that moisturizes the scalp and reduces static frizz. Other features will include temperature control, speed and heat settings, three-layer protection.