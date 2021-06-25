Advertisement

Realme Buds 2 Neo, Beard Trimmer and Hair Dryer launching in India on July 1

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 1:32 pm

Latest News

Realme Buds 2 Neo is now listed on Flipkart which reveals that the earphones will be available in Black and Blue colour options.
Advertisement

Soon after a launch event held yesterday for the launch of Narzo 30 series, Buds Q2 and a 32-inch smart TV, Relame has now announced another launch event on July 1. 

 

The company will be launching Realme trimmer, Realme hair dryer, and Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones on July 1 in India. With this, the company will foray into trimmer and hairdryer categories. Realme’s new sub-brand, Dizo, will also be launching its first set of products in India on July 1.

Advertisement

 

Realme Buds 2 Neo is now listed on Flipkart which reveals that the earphones will be available in Black and Blue colour options. They will come with 11.2mm drivers and remote control with a mic.

Realme Beard Trimmer

For the trimmer, Realme will unveil a Plus variant alongside the standard Beard Trimmer. The standard Beard Trimmer model will come with 20 length settings with single attachment while the Beard Trimmer Plus will have 40 different length settings with two attachments. Other features will remain the same for both like 800mAh battery, USB Type-C charging, low noise operation, self sharpening stainless steel blade among others.

 

The Realme hair dryer will have 1400W power, 19000 rpm high-speed fan, 13.8 m/s wind speed. There will be an advanced negative Ions technology that moisturizes the scalp and reduces static frizz. Other features will include temperature control, speed and heat settings, three-layer protection.

Realme Book Laptop teased to launch soon with Windows 11

Realme launches Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G in India alongside Smart TV Full HD, Buds Q2

Realme 8 5G vs Redmi Note 10S: Which is the best?

Realme GT Master Edition in works, could be launched soon

Realme C25s price hiked in India just after 2 weeks of launch

Realme to launch its first Dizo product on July 1

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS smartwatch launched in India for Rs 20,990

Nothing to partner with Flipkart for selling its TWS in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies