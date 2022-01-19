Realme Book Enhanced Air announced with 14-inch 2K display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Realme has announced a new laptop Realme Book Enhanced Air in China. The laptop is a lighter version of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that debuted earlier this month.

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the Realme Book Enhanced Air.

The new Realme laptop is priced at Yuan 4,699 (approx. Rs 55,100) for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The laptop is currently available for presale in China and will go on its first sale on January 21. It comes in Island Grey and Sky Blue colour options.

Realme Book Enhanced Air Specifications

The laptop has a 14-inch 2K IPS display with 2160 × 1440 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. In addition, there is 100% sRGB coverage and a peak brightness of 400 nits. If we talk about the difference in Realme Book Enhanced Edition and Realme Book Enhanced Air, the latter has the frame made of polyester polymer, while the former has a glass panel.

The Realme Book Enhanced Air packs Intel Core i5-11320H CPU that has a maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz. Additionally, the chipset is paired with 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptop sports Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU. In addition, it comes with vapour cooling (VC) chamber which improves the heat dissipation speed by 32.7%.

In addition, there is a 54Whr battery which is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life. There is support for 65W super-fast charging as well. Besides, a quick 30-minute charge will offer a 50% charge. There is also 720p webcam, three-stage backlight keyboard and a fingerprint sensor-embedded power button. Further, the laptop comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office (Home and Student Edition) pre-installed.

There is Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support. As far as audio is concerned, there are stereo speakers by Harman with support for DTS surround sound. Lastly, the laptop measures 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.37 kg. To refresh, Realme Book Enhanced Edition weight is 1.47 kg.