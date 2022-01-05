Realme Book Enhanced Edition goes official

Realme has announced a new version of its Realme Book laptop. Dubbed as Realme Book Enhanced Edition, the new variant features a few upgraded features. Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition.

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition is priced at 4,699 yuan which is approx. Rs 55,104) for a single variant with i5 processor and 16/512 GB storage. It is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on its first sale on January 7.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition Specs

Talking about specifications, the laptop has a 14-inch display with 2,160 x 1,440 px resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. In addition, there is 100% sRGB coverage and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The Realme Book Enhanced version is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor. It has four cores and eight threads with a base turbo frequency of 3.2GHz and a high core frequency of up to 4.5GHz. Additionally, the chipset is paired with 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptop sports Intel’s Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU. In addition, it comes with a dual-fan cooling system which improves the heat dissipation speed by 32.7%.

Further, the laptop comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office (Home and Student Edition) pre-installed. In addition, there is a 54Whr battery which is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of battery life. There is support for 65W super-fast charging as well. Besides, a quick 30-minute charge will offer a 50% charge.

There is Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. As far as audio is concerned, there are stereo speakers by Harman with support for DTS surround sound. Lastly, the laptop measures 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.47 kg.