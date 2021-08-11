Realme Book display details confirmed ahead of launch

Realme first laptop dubbed as Realme Book will be launched on August 18 in China. Now ahead of the launch, details about the upcoming Realme Book display are surfacing on the web.

Realme Book Display

The company has released an official poster revealing the key features of Realme Book display. As per the poster, the laptop will come with support for 2160 x 1440 pixels, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

The right edge of the laptop sports a USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. This is in contrary to earlier reports that there are two USB-C ports on the left edge of the Realme Book. It also features a large-sized trackpad.

Realme is set to launch the GT 5G and the GT Master Edition in India on August 18. It is likely that Realme laptop launch will also take place in India the same day.

Realme Book will be powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and Windows 10 Home. It will be upgraded to Windows 11 later.

Recently, Realme Book Blue colour variant was teased to be launched in the country. The device is also expected to arrive in other colours like Real Red and Real Apricot.

Expected Specs

Realme Book design, price, specifications were leaked last month. The design of the laptop revealed a brushed aluminium design with a large trackpad. In addition, you get black coloured keys and ports on either side of the laptop.

The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint sensor. In addition, it could have a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x USB-A port and 2 x USB-C ports on the left.

The laptop might sport a 14-inch FHD LED panel with an anti-glare coating. Intel’s 11th generation processors should power it with i3 and i5 options to choose from. There should be multiple RAM and storage configurations available at the time of launch.

The pricing for the models in India is expected to start below Rs 40,000 for the lowest spec model. More official teasers revealing key details are also expected to surface in the coming days.