Realme Band goes on open sale in India

With this, users will not need to wait for the sale of the latest fitness band. The company has revealed that the fitness band is available for open sale in the country on Amazon and Flipkart starting from 12 noon, May 28. The Realme Band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,499 and it is available in Green, Yellow and Black colour options.

It features a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) colour TFT display with 80x160 pixels resolution. It comes with a touch-button through which one can navigate through different features. It features a built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes.

The Realme Band comes with 9 sports mode including walking, running, yoga and more. The Realme Band features a dedicated Cricket Mode, which has been designed especially for India. It comes with IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistance. It also comes with sleep tracking technology as well as Idle Alert feature that reminds users to move or take a walk.

Realme Band can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more. comes with a personalised dial face, which can be changed using the Realme Link application. It weighs 20 grams. The fitness band also comes with USB direct charge, meaning that one can directly plug in a USB port without needing any charging cable.