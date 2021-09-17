Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo launching in India on September 24

Realme has announced to launch its new fitness tracker and smart TV in India next week. The brand will be launching Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-inch on September 24 in India.

Both these will be sold on Flipkart, in addition to realme.com and offline stores.

Realme Band 2 was recently launched in Malaysia. The new band comes with a larger display, a bigger battery, better connectivity, and interchangeable straps as compared to the original Realme Band.

The fitness band is priced at RM 169 (approx. Rs 3,000). We expect similar pricing of Realme Band 2 in India.

Realme Band 2 Specs

Realme Band 2 is loaded with a 1.4-inch colour display, which offers 167 x 320 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The fitness band comes with over 50 watch faces and removable straps like black, blue, and green.

It also features a built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes. It also comes with sleep tracking technology as well as the Idle Alert feature that reminds users to move or take a walk. Further, there is a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor as well.

The Realme Band 2 comes with 90 sports modes including walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. In addition, it comes with 50ATM water resistance.

The wearable can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more.

As for battery life, a 204mAh battery powers the band, which the company claims can offer up to 12 days of battery life.

Alongside the fitness band, the company will also launch the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch in India. The upcoming TV will sport a premium bezel-less LED display.

Further, there will also be 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio for audio. The TV will also come with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.