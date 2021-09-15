Realme Band 2 launched with 90 sports modes, 12-day battery life

Realme Band 2 has today been launched in Malaysia as the company’s new smart band. The new band comes with a larger display, a bigger battery, better connectivity, and interchangeable straps as compared to the original Realme Band. The Realme Band 2 launched price is RM 169 (approx. Rs 3,000).

Realme Band 2 Specs

Realme Band 2 is loaded with a 1.4-inch colour display, which offers 167 x 320 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The fitness band comes with over 50 watch faces and removable straps like black, blue, and green.

It also features a built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes. It also comes with sleep tracking technology as well as the Idle Alert feature that reminds users to move or take a walk. Further, there is SpO2 blood oxygen monitor as well.

The Realme Band 2 comes with 90 sports mode including walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. It comes with 50ATM water resistance.

The wearable can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more.

As for battery life, a 204mAh battery powers the band, which the company claims can offer up to 12 days of battery life.

Meanwhile, Realme GT Neo2 will launch on September 22 in China. Realme GT Neo2 will be featuring the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As for battery details, the phone will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme claims that its big battery can charge completely in just 36 minutes.

The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. A 64MP primary sensor should headline the triple camera setup on the back. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery will back it with support for fast charging.