Realme Backtracks: Realme Pad will now get an Android 12 update

Realme announced no Android 12 update for the Realme Pad a few days back. But now the company has backtracked on this decision and said that Realme Pad will indeed get an Android 12 update.

Realme Pad Android 12 Update

The tablet will get the Android 12 update in the third quarter of 2022. Apart from the software update, it has also been confirmed that it would also have 3 years of a security update. It currently runs on Android 11-based Realme UI.

The company has, however not revealed exactly when the update will become available. But the announcement is surely good news for Realme fans who purchased the tablet with hopes that it will receive an Android 12 update sometime in the near future.

Realme Pad users were left unhappy after Realme’s last announcement that the Realme Pad will not be updated to Android 12. In the Realme Community FAQ, the company earlier revealed that the tablet will not get an Android 12 update.

Realme Pad Pricing and Specs

The Realme Pad Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs 13,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The LTE model of the tablet comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants. They are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Realme Pad sports a 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Further, the display will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Both the front and rear camera modules house 8MP sensors each. The tablet is equipped with quad speakers for audio. There will be support for DTS HD and Hi-Res Audio. Lastly, the Realme Pad packs a 7,100 mAh battery. The tablet will support 18W charging over USB-C.